InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.48 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. InMode has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InMode by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $2,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 225,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 468.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,373 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 142,051 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

