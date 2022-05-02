InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.71

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 30991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Get InMode alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 90.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of InMode by 225.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $1,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.