Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UMAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. 8,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

