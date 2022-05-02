Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UJAN. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 491.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 145,231 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 771.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:UJAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.
