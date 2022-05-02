InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Up 58.5% in April

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.84% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

