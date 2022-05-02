InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in April

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Get InPost alerts:

Shares of INPOY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849. InPost has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.