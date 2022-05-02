Insider Buying: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,383,174.40 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 181,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Private Ltd Gic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Private Ltd Gic purchased 700,000 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $22,533,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Private Ltd Gic acquired 134,197 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06.

Affirm stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 271.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 118,436 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $4,408,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 489.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 69,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Affirm by 148.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

