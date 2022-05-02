Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,218.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00.

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.36. 530,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,778. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,279,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

