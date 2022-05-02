Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,218.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00.
Shares of FLYW stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.36. 530,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,778. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,279,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.
About Flywire (Get Rating)
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.