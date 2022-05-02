Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells 607 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,512. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Kirby by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

