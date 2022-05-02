Insider Selling: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $27,190,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $27,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,778,239.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,957,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after buying an additional 398,972 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

