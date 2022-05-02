Insider Selling: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Sells 680 Shares of Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $18,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Summit Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMMF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

