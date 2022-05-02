inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $164.38 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

