Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.35

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 19958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITR. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.25.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$85.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.76.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong acquired 13,200 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.