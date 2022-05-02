Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

IAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 490,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,704. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

