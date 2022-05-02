Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.
IAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 490,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,704. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
