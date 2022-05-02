International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.10) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LON IPF opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £213.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.68. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 85.30 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 60,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £58,266.24 ($74,262.35). Also, insider Gary Thompson acquired 50,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($66,275.81).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

