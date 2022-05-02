InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

