Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

PYZ stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,472. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.