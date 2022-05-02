Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

