Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 2nd (AAV, AAVVF, ABSSF, ACB, ACLLF, ACO.X, AOCIF, ATZ, ATZAF, BTE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 2nd:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$12.75.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$58.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by Standpoint Research from C$7.00 to C$8.25.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was given a C$9.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$8.25.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$16.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $815.00 to $735.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$37.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus to $155.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$800.00 to C$860.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$675.00 to C$750.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.50.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$85.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$85.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$65.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$71.00 to C$72.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $17.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was given a $68.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $90.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$12.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$18.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$13.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$6.00.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$6.00.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$18.00.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$13.00.

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) had its price target boosted by Haywood Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.90.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was given a $55.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $66.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$142.00 to C$146.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$138.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$138.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$73.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

