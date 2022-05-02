Investment House LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.66. The company had a trading volume of 86,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,849. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

