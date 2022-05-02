Investment House LLC Buys 22,906 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.29. 62,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.99. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

