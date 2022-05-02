Investment House LLC Buys Shares of 33,975 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Fastenal by 333.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 93,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,961. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

