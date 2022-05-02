Investment House LLC Decreases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $34,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.94. 11,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.93. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.62 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

