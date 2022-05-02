Investment House LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investment House LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,614 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,567 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $36.29. 253,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,108,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

