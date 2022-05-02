Investment House LLC Has $19.53 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.3% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 61,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.12 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

