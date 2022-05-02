Investment House LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,789,473. The company has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

