Investment House LLC Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Investment House LLC owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,586.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,759.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 318,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $88.71 and a twelve month high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

