Investment House LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,445,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.68. 124,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

