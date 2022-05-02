Investment House LLC Sells 725 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 67,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.19. The stock had a trading volume of 88,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.