Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) & American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Shared Hospital Services and Invitae are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitae has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invitae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Invitae’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.78 $190,000.00 $0.04 56.51 Invitae $460.45 million 2.64 -$379.01 million ($3.01) -1.76

American Shared Hospital Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae. Invitae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and Invitae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitae 0 3 3 0 2.50

Invitae has a consensus target price of $20.58, indicating a potential upside of 287.63%. Given Invitae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 0.77% 2.48% 1.33% Invitae -139.38% -23.52% -13.86%

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Invitae on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services. It serves patients, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and other partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

