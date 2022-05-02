Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:INVH traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,096,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

