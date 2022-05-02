ION 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $144.00 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. ION has a market capitalization of $364,753.37 and approximately $144.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded 52.3% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00156074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00029660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00323604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,733,780 coins and its circulating supply is 13,833,780 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

