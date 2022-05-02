Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

