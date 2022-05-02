iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $117.50

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.50 and last traded at $117.65, with a volume of 194882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.45.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
