iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $117.50

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.50 and last traded at $117.65, with a volume of 194882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

