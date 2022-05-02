iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.62% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.