iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Trimmed by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.90. 167,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

