iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,834 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $62,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 268,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. 1,885,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,225,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

