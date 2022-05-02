iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $100.87

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.87 and last traded at $100.87, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $111.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

