iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EMXF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22.

