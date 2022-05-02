iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.28. 143,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,617. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.