iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 594,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.69. 51,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,821. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11.
