iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,686,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,383,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 336.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 477,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 293,571 shares during the period.

Shares of REET opened at $27.70 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

