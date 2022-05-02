iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.75

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.75 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 1631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

