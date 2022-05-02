iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.16. 2,895,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,774,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

