iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stake Reduced by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 650.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 114,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,811,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 458,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 39,591 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.66.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

