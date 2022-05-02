iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Boosted by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,207,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,683,359. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $184.51 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average is $212.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

