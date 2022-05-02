iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.57

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $89.36, with a volume of 23594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

