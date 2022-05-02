iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.16

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.16 and last traded at $110.16, with a volume of 5901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after acquiring an additional 576,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after buying an additional 344,143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

