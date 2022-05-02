iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.16

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.16 and last traded at $110.16, with a volume of 5901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHV)
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
