iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $187.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.05. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

