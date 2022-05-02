ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of ITV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 21,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,217. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

